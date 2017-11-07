Steelers' JuJu Smith-Schuster Gets Driver's License at 20 Years Old

TMZ

Steelers' JuJu Smith-Schuster I Finally Got My Driver's License! ... At 20 Years Old

11/7/2017 8:27 AM PST

Big day for Pittsburgh Steelers WR JuJu Smith-Schuster ... the 20-year-old is FINALLY licensed to drive a car.

For some reason, the NFL rookie never got around to getting his license when he was 16 ... and had been using a bike (which was recently stolen) to get back and forth to the Steelers training facility. 

UNTIL NOW!!

JuJu hooked up with the Rogers School of Driving in Pittsburgh -- and trained up to get behind the wheel. He tweeted, "Your boy finally did it ... just got my license!"

Just make sure you get a car with an alarm system ... okay JuJu??

