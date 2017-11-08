T.I. to Meek Mill While You're Locked Up ... Start Plotting That Comeback!!!

T.I. Gives Meek Mill Advice for His Time in Prison

EXCLUSIVE

T.I. is sending Meek Mill some simple advice for his 2 to 4 years in prison -- learn and strategize.

We got Tip leaving Crossroads Kitchen in WeHo and he went off about what he, and many others, consider Meek's harsh sentence for violating his probation. He's clearly ticked off about it, but also hopeful for his pal.

T.I. -- who did a 11-month prison stint himself -- says Meek needs to use each day behind bars to the fullest, and feels there's an opportunity for him ... if he uses his time wisely..