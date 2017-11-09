Antonio Banderas The Old Guitarist

Antonio Banderas as Pablo Picasso, Pretty Spot-On!!!

Antonio Banderas is long gone from his guitar case-carrying, gun-slinging days but he's still a badass ... painter.

Antonio is here wearing a toupée as he portrays Pablo Picasso for the second season of "Genius" on National Geographic. It's pretty damn spot on ... right?

Antonio's in Sitges, Catalonia -- south of Barcelona -- shooting the series. Talk about commitment to the role ... Antonio also shaved his head for the role. He's known for nailing the appearance. Remember when he played Saddam Hussein?!