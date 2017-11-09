Chris Brown Want a Piece of My Warhol? It's Yours for at Least $500k!!!

Chris Brown's Andy Warhol Artwork Sale to Benefit Hurricane Relief

Chris Brown's painting skills can claim high-society status, thanks to his collaboration with a famed artist that pays homage to Andy Warhol.

Chris and renowned photographer Karen Bystedt teamed up to turn her iconic shot of Warhol into what's been dubbed the "Triple Andy Discount." The piece features Bystedt's photo plus the 2 painted by CB to create a collage of young, adult and middle-aged Warhol.

Chris, who goes by Konfuzed in the art world, previously worked with Karen on some of his monster art pieces. She's now hawking their Warhol, created in November 2015, on eBay ... with the starting bid at $500k.

Huge chunk-o-change, for sure, but a portion of the proceeds will benefit hurricane relief efforts in Puerto Rico. Bids close Monday.