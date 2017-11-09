Kim & Kanye Landscaping Goes Into Overdrive At Hidden Hills Estate

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West Kick Landscaping Into High Gear at Hidden Hills Home

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West have been working on their Hidden Hills home for years, but it looks like they've kicked the hustle into high gear to get it move-in ready.

Aerial shots of the grounds show they're getting a lot greener ... with several trees, shrubs and bushes planted in the front yard recently along with the fresh cut grass. The back of the estate's another story, but the horde of trailers, trucks and porta-potties suggests the landscaping operation is in high gear.

As we reported ... Kim and Kanye sold their Bel-Air pad last week for $17.8 million and are moving into their Hidden Hills mansion.

Judging from the work being done -- and Kanye being spotted talking to his landscaping crew -- it seems they want to move in sooner than later.