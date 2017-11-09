'Magnum, P.I.' Sidekick John Hillerman Dead at 84

'Magnum, P.I.' Star John Hillerman Dead at 84

John Hillerman -- the co-star on "Magnum, P.I." who played Tom Selleck's condescending landlord -- has died.

A spokeswoman for the family reportedly said he died Thursday at his home in Houston. The cause of death is not known. Hillerman played Jonathan Quayle Higgins III alongside Selleck in the hit 1980s TV series.

Hillerman -- who also appeared on "The Love Boat," "The Betty White Show," "Murder, She Wrote," and "One Day at a Time" -- received 4 Emmy nominations for his "Magnum" role, and won for outstanding supporting actor in a drama series in 1987. He also won a Golden Globe in 1982.

His death comes on the heels of CBS' announcement the network is rebooting the show.

Hillerman was 84.

