FOX Signs Big Talent as Judges on 'The Four'

FOX has just signed another judge in what could be the breakout music competition show next year -- 'The Four.'

TMZ broke the story, the program -- with an emphasis on hip-hop artists -- showcases 4 awesome contestants who have to maintain their seats as challengers come in and try and knock them off.

There are 4 judges -- a business mogul with music ties, a music producer, a record exec and a big-time performer, who will pick a winner and then team up to launch that person's career.

We've learned Diddy is the mogul and DJ Khaled is the producer. The third judge has just been picked -- Charlie Walk, the President of Republic Records who is responsible for the careers of Taylor Swift, The Weeknd, Ariana Grande, Halsey and Hailee Steinfeld.

As for the performer, we're told the list has narrowed to 3 women -- Fergie, Meghan Trainor and Bebe Rexha.

The show will air in January. It's a spin-off on an Israeli pilot. Check it out.