French Montana's 33rd Birthday Bash Filled with Celebs!!!

French Montana's birthday shindig proved yet again to be a celebrity magnet ... drawing tons of them for his 33rd affair.

The rapper went all out -- with sponsorship help from Brother Love Diddy's Ciroq -- for the festivities Thursday night at a Bev Hills mansion. A bunch of Montana's boys rolled through -- DJ Khaled, The Weeknd, Lil Uzi Vert, Belly, OT Genasis and producer Scott Storch among them.

'Love & Hip Hop' star Miss Nikki Baby dolled up for the occasion but wouldn't reveal Montana's gift. Storch's gift is literally music to Montana's ears. We're told Jermaine Dupri was also there and DJ Marshmello spinned the night.

No choppers this year ... but the bash did include a dance performance that was lit(erally).