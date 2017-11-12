Rick Santorum Says Hollywood's Just as Bad as Washington D.C. on Sexual Harassment

Rick Santorum Hollywood's No Purer than D.C. On Sexual Harassment

Rick Santorum says Hollywood turned a blind eye to sexual misconduct for decades, and that it's no better than D.C. ... even if it likes to pretend it is today.

We got the former U.S. Senator Sunday where we asked about the torrent of sexual harassment allegations coming out in Tinseltown lately, and how they compare to similar scandals in D.C. -- like Republican Roy Moore's alleged pursuit of an underage girl.

Santorum seems to welcome the cleansing, so to speak. But he doesn't mince words about the sudden shock and appall on Hollywood's end ... where A-listers are being excommunicated left and right.

Bottom line for Rick ... out with the bad, but don't act like it wasn't there all along.