Taylor Swift Performs on SNL ... With Snake Mic

Taylor Swift Performs on SNL with Snake Microphone

Taylor Swift owned the stage at "Saturday Night Live" ... with the help of a fake snake.

Taylor was the musical guest and performed 2 songs -- "... Ready For It" and "Call It What You Want."

Her mic was shaped like a snake ... the moniker for her new album, "Reputation." She never specifically explains why the snake, but it seems it may have something to do with her feud Kim Kardashian and especially Kanye West.

Taylor has is selling snake jewelry and snake attire on her website.