Roy Moore New Accuser Hires Gloria Allred ... Holds News Conference

New Roy Moore Sexual Assault Accuser Coming Forward (LIVE STREAM)

LIVE STREAM

U.S. Senate hopeful Roy Moore has a new sexual assault accuser who is coming forward with Gloria Allred by her side, and we're streaming it live.

The former Alabama judge, who's now running for Senator, was recently accused of pursuing relationships with underage girls ... according to a Washington Post article. Allred says her client claims she was a minor when Moore sexually assaulted her.

Moore's denied the previous claims, and threatened to sue the Post. We'll see how he reacts after this accuser lays out her allegations in the news conference.

The fireworks are set to begin at 11:30 AM PT.