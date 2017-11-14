Jon Stewart Not Everyone in Hollywood is a Scumbag

Jon Stewart Says Not Everyone in Hollywood is a Scumbag

Jon Stewart waxed philosophical Monday about the sad state of affairs in Hollywood as the sexual harassment and assault allegations cascade through the media.

Jon, who's hosting "HBO's "Night of Too Many Stars," says the network made the right call by yanking Louis C.K. from the lineup.

Our photog asked Jon about so many celebrity heroes getting caught up in the latest scandal, and Jon makes it clear ... not everyone famous has crossed the line.

He also recognizes the difficulty women have had with these issues in comedy and beyond.