Khloe Kardashian Baby Bump Magically Reappears

Khloe Kardashian's Baby Bump Magically Reappears

Khloe Kardashian is like the David Copperfield of pregnancy ... now you see her baby bump, other times you don't.

A dressed-down Khloe pulled up to an L.A. studio Tuesday, and her growing baby bump was visible ... even through a pretty hefty sweater.

It's a stark contrast from the image she posted from sister Kim's baby shower just this past weekend when there seemed to be no trace of her rising bun in the oven.

At least Khloe's ditched her heels for slippers. Chanel slippers, of course.