Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade Floats Ready to Roll

Macy's will be unveiling several new floats at their 91st Annual Thanksgiving Day Parade a week from Thursday ... and we got a first look at some of those making a debut.
Most of the newbies will be geared toward kids -- including floats for "Shimmer and Shine," Sprout, and our favorite ... "Parade Day Mischief" by Sour Patch Kids candy.
Other floats include food-themed additions from Entenmann's and Green Giant. The new floats are currently being staged in a big studio in Moonachie City, NJ and will make their way toward Manhattan as Turkey Day approaches. In really BIG Ubers, we're guessing.