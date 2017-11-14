Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade Floats Ready to Roll

Macy's Thanksgiving Parade 'Shimmer and Shine' New Floats Ready to Roll!!!

SPOILER ALERT!!!

Macy's will be unveiling several new floats at their 91st Annual Thanksgiving Day Parade a week from Thursday ... and we got a first look at some of those making a debut.

Most of the newbies will be geared toward kids -- including floats for "Shimmer and Shine," Sprout, and our favorite ... "Parade Day Mischief" by Sour Patch Kids candy.

Other floats include food-themed additions from Entenmann's and Green Giant. The new floats are currently being staged in a big studio in Moonachie City, NJ and will make their way toward Manhattan as Turkey Day approaches. In really BIG Ubers, we're guessing.