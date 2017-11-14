TMZ

Vin Scully & Yasiel Puig Emotional Reunion ... On Bev Hills Street Corner!

11/14/2017 6:38 AM PST

It was like a scene out of the jock version of "The Notebook" ...

Vin Scully and Yasiel Puig spotted each other from across the street in Beverly Hills on Monday -- and made their way toward each other ... culminating a HUUUUUGE bear hug. 

And it might be the sweetest thing ever.

Of course, Scully retired as the voice of the L.A. Dodgers before the 2017 season -- but he was always fond of Puig. You can really feel the love when you watch the clip.

There's a moment when a waiter interrupts and asks Vin to sign his hat. Vin asks if he's a friend of Puig. The waiter says, "No, I'm a friend of Joe Torre."  Vin signs anyway.

After the reunion, we talked with Puig about some Dodger topics -- and he was super cool ... until he noticed our guy was wearing a St. Louis Cardinals hat.

