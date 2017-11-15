Donald Trump to UCLA Players: You Better Thank My Ass!!

Trump to UCLA Players: You Better Thank My Ass!!

Breaking News

Donald Trump has a message to the UCLA basketball players who got out of China -- SHOW ME SOME DAMN LOVE!!!

"Do you think the three UCLA basketball players will say thank you President Trump? They were headed for 10 years in jail!" Trump tweeted.

Earlier this week, it was reported Trump personally spoke with the President of China to help free LiAngelo Ball, Jalen Hill and Cody Riley after they were arrested for shoplifting in Hangzhou.

The players were released from China on Tuesday and touched down in L.A. late Tuesday night. They're expected to address the media Wednesday at 11 AM PT.

We'll be watching ... and so will President Trump!