Southwest Pilots Arrests for Bringing Guns to Airport

Southwest Airlines Pilots Arrested Bringing Guns to Airport

EXCLUSIVE

Two Southwest Airlines pilots were arrested Wednesday morning at St. Louis Lambert International Airport ... eyewitnesses tell us they brought guns to the airport.

An eyewitness who was at the airport tells TMZ the pilots were at the TSA security checkpoint when 2 law enforcement officers handcuffed both pilots. A TSA employee told the eyewitness the pilots were arrested because they had firearms in their carry-on.

One of the arresting officers told one of the pilots, "We don't mess around here."

The passengers on flight WN 1717 bound for LAX were told to deplane and they each received a $100 voucher.

We reached out to Southwest ... so far, no word back.