Tyrese Has Big Money Problems

Tyrese Gibson is not only on the ropes emotionally, but financially as well.
Tyrese submitted legal docs to the court in his ongoing war with ex-wife Norma Gibson, detailing his financials.
The actor pulls in $105,686 every month. That's sweet, except when you look at what he spends. Tyrese says his monthly nut is $107,576, which puts him in the red.
The docs say Tyrese has $884,658 in the bank. He also has real property worth around $1.7 mil.
There's another problem ... he owes his lawyers $133,750.