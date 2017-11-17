P!nk Hangs Off L.A. Skyscraper to Rehearse for American Music Awards

EXCLUSIVE
P!nk wasn't kidding when she said her next performance would be the craziest and most insane ... because hanging off a 34-floor hotel is MADNESS!!!
She's known for her awesome acrobatics, but stepped up her game during a Friday rehearsal for the American Music Awards. We got P!nk hanging by wires off the J.W. Marriott Hotel in Downtown L.A. and doing dance moves, flips and generally floating in the wind.
One look at this video, and you'll understand why she's worried about being able to breathe Sunday night during the show.
And if you're wondering ... yes, the AMAs got a permit for this insanity.