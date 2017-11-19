2017 AMAs Blonde Selena, Shiny Diana & More!

Behind the Scenes at the 2017 AMAs

The 2017 American Music Awards brought out Hollywood's music elite in force, and perhaps to no one's surprise ... everybody was looking sharp for the show.

Stars like Jamie Foxx, Diana Ross, Demi Lovato, Selena Gomez, Kelly Clarkson, P!nk, Keith Urban, Nick Jonas, Macklemore, Ciara, Kelly Rowland, Hailee Steinfeld, Niall Horan, Imagine Dragons, Christina Aguilera, and more were in attendance.

But it wasn't just musicians that showed -- actors, actresses and other A-listers made appearances as well ... including Chrissy Metz, Billy Eichner, Lea Michele, Nick Cannon, Ansel Elgort, Heidi Klum, Nicole Kidman and the kids from "Stranger Things."

Lots to remember here -- Selena's new blonde 'do, Diana bringing back the sparkle outfits ... you name it, AMAs had it.