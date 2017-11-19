Blac Youngsta Crashes McDonald's Late Night, Gets Manager Fired

Blac Youngsta Crazy Mickey D's Takeover Vid!!! This Got Manager Fired

Blac Youngsta got a serious case of the late night munchies after a North Carolina gig, hopped a McDonald's drive-thru line and set off a string of hijinks that cost the night manager his job.

The rapper hit up a Mickey D's last weekend in Raleigh, and even though it was only serving at the drive-thru ... the manager opened the doors wide when he recognized Youngsta and his crew.

That's when the trouble began -- dancing on counters, ordering up burgers, play fighting and hanging out the drive-thru window. Full golden arches turn up!

But the whole thing went too far when Youngsta attempted to take orders from actual customers. Not cool if you're a non-BY fan who's jonesin' for fries at 3 AM. We're told someone complained to corporate, and the late night manager got axed.

Judging by the video, it was totally worth it. At least until rent's due.