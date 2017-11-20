Baker Mayfield Punished By Oklahoma For Crotch-Grabbing Gesture

Oklahoma QB Baker Mayfield will NOT start this weekend -- and has been stripped of his team captain status -- as a result of the junk-grabbing gesture during the Kansas game.
Oklahoma head coach Lincoln Riley got super emotional -- and had to compose himself to keep from crying -- while announcing the punishment moments ago.
Mayfield busted out the junk grab as a visual shot at Kansas on Saturday after they refused to shake his hand during the coin toss.
Mayfield will not start on Saturday against West Virginia -- but he will play.
Riley says Mayfield is still just a kid -- despite the fact he's 22 years old -- and still has a lot of growing to do as a person.
Baker Mayfield didn't feel like taking the high road today pic.twitter.com/30Q5UFk264— Sports Illustrated (@SInow) November 18, 2017