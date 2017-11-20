TMZ

TMZ LIVE

TMZ SPORTS

  • FS1
    M-T-Th-F:
    9:00 PM PST

    W:
    9:30 PM PST

Colin Kaepernick Speaks with Meek Mill 'He's In Good Spirits'

11/20/2017 12:24 PM PST

Colin Kaepernick Speaks with Meek Mill, 'He's In Good Spirits'

Breaking News

Meek Mill had a celebrity phone call during his time in prison -- speaking with Colin Kaepernick -- and he gave the QB a message to spread to his supporters.

"Spoke to Meek Mill & he wanted ppl to know regardless of his unjust situation, he’s in good spirits & humbled by the support the people have shown him," Colin tweeted. 

"We'll continue to fight against the harsh sentencing practices that have affected Meek & millions of other POC for generations."

Colin had spoken out against Meek's sentence -- claiming 2 to 4 years in prison is way too harsh for a non-violent probation violation. 

Meek was locked up earlier this month stemming from a conviction in a 2008 drug and weapons case

Watch TMZ Sports on FS1 Get the new TMZ Sports app!

Comments

Click To View
Commenting Rules ›
ADVERTISEMENT

More From

Around the Web