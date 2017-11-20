O.J. Simpson Juice on the Juice

O.J. Simpson Gets Juice

EXCLUSIVE

Getting trumped by Trump is nothing compared to the guy in Nevada who can now say he's juiced up the Juice -- and lived to tell the tale.

O.J. Simpson hit up a Nektar Juice Bar bright and early Friday in Summerlin, near where he's been holed up since getting out of prison last month. We're told Simpson ordered a Berry Banana Burst.

It's technically a smoothie made with strawberries, bananas, blueberries, cashew milk and a little agave nectar. All that for $6, and we're told he paid straight cash, homie!

Looks like Simpson's got a new fave hangout after getting banned from the Cosmopolitan Hotel.