Pat Houston Whitney Would've Been Proud Of Xtina's AMA Tribute

Pat Houston Calls Christina Aguilera's Whitney Houston Tribute 'Fabulous'

EXCLUSIVE

Christina Aguilera's tribute to Whitney Houston during Sunday's AMAs was heartfelt, lovely and fabulous ... according to Whitney's sister-in-law.

We got Pat Houston at LAX and asked what she thought of folks hating on Christina's performance -- with some even suggesting it made P!nk cringe.

Pat's not buying that -- in fact, she says the homage was "amazing." According to her, the only opinions that matter are Christina's and Whit's fam ... and it sounds like she nailed the latter.

As for P!nk's apparent reaction, Pat's got an explanation. Hint ... what does everyone do right before they cry?