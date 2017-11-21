Charlie Rose CBS Co-Anchors Say ... He Doesn't Get a Pass

Charlie Rose's Co-Anchors Gayle King and Norah O'Donnell Say He Doesn't Get a Pass

Charlie Rose's co-anchors say they are "reeling" from the allegations chronicled in The Washington Post, but they are on the side of the women accusing him of sexual harassment and assault.

Gayle King and Norah O'Donnell seemed almost tortured by the revelations, because the person with whom they shared a desk didn't seem like the guy who grabbed women and exposed himself. That said, they made it clear ... Charlie Rose doesn't get a pass.

Rose has been suspended by CBS as the company investigates the claims.