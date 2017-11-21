Charlie Rose I Didn't Commit 'Wrongdoings'

Charlie Rose Says He Didn't Commit 'Wrongdoings' Amid Harassment Accusations

Charlie Rose seemed the worse for wear as he walked home Monday after getting benched from all of his gigs, and he seemed to take issue with the characterization that he did something wrong.

A photog got Rose entering his New York City apartment and asked if he had anything to say to the women who accused him of "wrongdoing." Rose shot back, "It's not wrongdoings" ... then entered his building with an assist from the doorman.

Rose was suspended from his job at "CBS This Morning" and his PBS show was put on ice after the Washington Post reported that 8 women accused the talk show icon of various misdeeds, including groping and parading in front of some of them naked.