Justin Verlander Shows Off Super Rare $450k Ford GT

Here’s the latest evidence that Justin Verlander’s life is infinitely better than 99.9% of men in America ... his brand spankin' new 2017 Ford GT -- a supercar worth AT LEAST $450k!!!

Ford has only released 500 of the '17 GTs -- despite more than 7,000 people reportedly applying to buy one. Verlander made the cut. NASCAR phenom Joey Logano and WWE superstar John Cena ﻿did too.

You can tell from the video ... Verlander's PUMPED to be joining the club.

It's been an epic month for Justin -- winning the World Series and locking down Kate Upton for life -- so why not keep the party going with another half-million-dollar whip, right?!

