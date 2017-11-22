Packers RB Aaron Jones Arrest Video Released 'Yeah, I Was Smokin' Weed'

Packers RB Aaron Jones: Weed Arrest Video Released

TMZ Sports has obtained video of Green Bay Packers rookie Aaron Jones' weed arrest ... showing the running back admitting he toked up before breakfast earlier that day.

Jones was initially pulled over around noon on October 1 for going 79 mph in a 55 when the officer smelled a strong odor and asked ...

"You gonna be straight with me or not gonna be straight with me? Weed."

Jones replied "I was smoking it."

"Yeahhh, there you go. I appreciate the honesty," the cop said.

Jones was then asked to take a field sobriety test ... which he bombed. Jones was cuffed and taken to a hospital for blood work.

Jones was charged with speeding, operating with a restricted controlled substance, and operating without a valid license. He pled not guilty to all 3 charges. He's due in court in February.