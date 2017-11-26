Gabrielle Union Buys Street Art Painting for $40k

Gabrielle Union Nice Painting, Kid ... Take It Off Your Hands for $40k!

Gabrielle Union gets what Gabrille Union wants -- even if that means shelling out tens of thousands of dollars for street art.

Gabrielle was doing an interview to promote a book at the Epic Hotel in Miami, where an art exhibit was also going down at the Avant Gallery.

Gabrielle stumbled in and came across 17-year-old street artist Skyler Grey's artwork -- a painting of famed NYC artist Jean-Michel Basquiat as Juan Ponce de Leon. He calls it "King Jean Michel."

Gabby liked what she saw and dropped $40k for the 50" x 65" piece ... straight-up.

Turns out this is not a crazy amount of money for Skyler's work. We're told the $40k range is his going rate. He's sold pieces to Diddy, Nick Cannon, The Game, and former L.A. Dodgers player Carl Crawford.