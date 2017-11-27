Billy Bush Hospitalized After Getting Hit by Golf Ball

Billy Bush Hospitalized After Getting Hit ... By a Golf Ball

Billy Bush clearly didn't hear the "FORE!!" on the green ... 'cause he was struck by a golf ball that sent him to the hospital.

Bush posted a few pics Monday of his hospital visit at Cedars-Sinai in L.A. where he was treated for what appears to be a head injury. Unclear when exactly this happened, but from the looks of one of these photos ... he got jacked up good.

The ex "Today" show co-host captioned his post ... "FORE!! Thanks nurse Katrina, jovi, Jenn, Mercy @cedarsinai for the bed, the care, the ice. I think I dodged a bullet...but sadly not a golf ball. Scan is clear, let the jokes begin."

Although Billy says everything was fine, it looks like he changed out of his shirt during his stay ... which makes us wonder if he was there over night.

Whatever the case ... glad you're doing better, Billy. Next time, wear a helmet out there.