Lakers' Julius Randle: I Can't Wear Lonzo's Shoe, Here's Why

Bad news for the Big Baller Brand ... at least one of Lonzo's Lakers' teammates says he won't be playing in the new ZO2s.

We spoke with Julius Randle outside Mastro's Steakhouse in Beverly Hills -- when he told us he's got a deal with Nike ... and he ain't about to mess that up.

Meantime, the $500-per-pair ZO2s finally shipped over the weekend -- and should be arriving to people THIS WEEK!!!

Bonus: we also spoke with Julius about the Michael Crabtree vs. Aqib Talib chain-snatching and he explained why that would never happen in the NBA!