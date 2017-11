Alex Rodriguez Cup Checked By J Lo ... I'm Blinged Out Too!

The couple that bedazzles together ...

Christmas came early for Alex Rodriguez this year ... by way of a blinged-out coffee cup, courtesy of his smokin' hot girlfriend.

After Jennifer Lopez iced out her own coffee mug, she decided she wanted A-Rod to have a matching sipper ... and surprised him with one of the fanciest coffee cups ever -- complete with his company logo.

As we previously reported, Jennifer's cup cost around $600 ... and A-Rod's runs around $500.

You fancy, huh?!