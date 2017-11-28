TMZ

11/28/2017 8:25 AM PST

Matt Leinart: Baker Mayfield's Probably Gonna Win the Heisman

It's not a done deal ... but Matt Leinart says he'd really like Baker Mayfield to join him in the Heisman House. 

"He's probably gonna win the Heisman, but we'll see in a couple of weeks," the USC legend told us at LAX. 

As for Mayfield, the Oklahoma QB is wrapping up a pretty solid season -- he's thrown for more than 4,000 yards with 37 passing TDs and only 5 interceptions. 

Leinart also weighed in on the college football playoffs -- and said he's a strong fan of EXPANDING from just 4 teams. 

