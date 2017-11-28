Meek Mill's Judge Ordered to Decide if He Gets Bail

Meek Mill Judge Ordered to Decide if He Gets Bail

EXCLUSIVE

Meek Mill is about to get a bail hearing ... and the judge in his case has been ordered to do it STAT.

According to new court docs, obtained by TMZ, Meek tried to get a higher court to spring him from prison, where Judge Genece Brinkley sentenced him to 2 to 4 years after a probation violation.

The higher court refused to release Meek, but then schooled Judge Brinkley, saying she needed to get on the stick and decide Meek's fate "without further delay."

Meek's lawyers and many others have criticized Judge Brinkley, saying she has an axe to grind and lashed out at Meek because he wouldn't give her a shout-out in a song.

Meek's rep, Jordan Siev, tells TMZ, "We're pleased that the Superior Court took immediate action to direct the Court of Common Pleas to decide on the application for bail without further delay. We remain hopeful that Mr. Williams will be promptly released on bail."

No word on when Judge Brinkley will hold the bail hearing.