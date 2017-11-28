Meghan Markle Part-Time Model, Full-Time Likable In 'Deal or No Deal' Days

Meghan Markle Incredibly Charming in 'Deal or No Deal' Days

Exclusive Details

Meghan Markle didn't just charm the hell outta Prince Harry ... back in the day, she was just as alluring with the ladies on "Deal or No Deal," but get ya mind outta the gutter.

Sources who worked with Meghan on the show tell TMZ ... long before Harry proposed to her, Meghan was incredibly kind, polite and nice with her co-workers when she was a briefcase model on the show from 2006 to 2007. She appeared in 34 episodes as model No. 11, 12 and 24.

We're told she was only a part-time model with aspirations of becoming an actress. But while on the show, Meghan still clicked with her hot co-workers even though she wasn't part of the "model clique."

As you know ... she went on to land TV and movie roles before hitting it big as the insanely hot and smart paralegal-turned-lawyer, Rachel Zane, on the hit show, "Suits."

Harry's one lucky bas... nope, not dissing the prince.