Meghan Markle Officially Leaving 'Suits' for Prince Harry

Meghan Markle is officially saying sayonara to her day job ... and her bosses at "Suits" couldn't be happier for her.

USA Network congratulated Meg and Prince Harry saying, "Meghan has been a member of our family for seven years and it has been a joy to work with her. We want to thank her for her undeniable passion and dedication to 'Suits,' and we wish her the very best."

There was speculation Meghan would be leaving "Suits" as she and Harry got tighter, and she hinted she'd be leaving after the engagement news broke. Works out well ... her lead character on the drama also got married.

She told the BBC she was proud of her work on the show, "and now it's time to work as a team [with Harry]."

Royal life over TV life. Ya can't blame her.