'Bad Girls Club' Star Natalie Nunn Slams American Airlines for Insulting Daughter

"Bad Girls Club" star Natalie Nunn claims an American Airlines employee insulted her daughter and kicked her out of first class ... but our AA sources tell us they're not to blame.

Natalie was flying back to Sacramento after visiting family in Indianapolis for Thanksgiving, but had a connection in Dallas. She went off on social media claiming she'd been thrown off her Indy-Dallas flight and during the fiasco, an AA agent insulted her 7-month-old baby's name ... which happens to be Journey.

Our airline sources say Natalie messed up since she changed her ticket but never paid the difference, so it was never confirmed. A supervisor eventually stepped in and Natalie got a first class seat on the flight she wanted and AA hooked her up with free wine, but when we spoke to her Monday it was clear she's still looking for an apology.

An AA rep says they've attempted to reach out to Natalie and are investigating the incident.