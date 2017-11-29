Blink-182 Plays Unplugged in Living Room For Steve Aoki's 40th Bday

Blink-182 Unplugs for Steve Aoki Bday Jam Sesh

Exclusive Details

Blink-182 and Steve Aoki are both known for playing loud music to packed crowds, so seeing the band unplug for Aoki in a living room with only about 100 others is quite the sight.

Aoki turns 40 Thursday, so Blink serenaded him with a couple songs. The band went with a non-traditional birthday jam, “What’s My Age Again?," and added a personal touch for Steve by changing the lyrics from "Nobody likes you when you're 23” to ... "when Aoki’s 40.”

The intimate get-together went down at billionaire Ron Burkle's famed Greenacres estate in Beverly Hills, and raised half a million for Aoki's charitable foundation. Oddly, no sign of cake in the video.