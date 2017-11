Charles Manson Back in Hollywood ... Looks Like It, Anyway

Charles Manson has come back from the dead, gotten MUCH younger and taken to the streets of Hollywood ... is what you'd say if you ran into this guy.

The Manson look-alike hit up Madeo in WeHo Tuesday and stopped our photog in his tracks.

The faux Manson has been mistaken for the cult leader many times before -- but we're guessing people don't run away in panic anymore ... at least since Manson died earlier this month.

Helter Skelter deja vu ... thank God it wasn't.