Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb's Emotional Hug After Matt Lauer Firing

Hoda Kotb and Savannah Guthrie hugged it out after Wednesday's "Today" show ... clearly still reeling from the news that Matt Lauer was fired.

The 2 anchors were emotional when they announced on their show Lauer had been fired for sexual impropriety.

The staff was clearly shaken by the news, and Hoda comforted a crew member after the program.

Matt was with "Today" for 20 years. The NBC Prez said they made a swift decision after a woman came forward Monday, but we're told the network has been investigating Matt for weeks and wanted to get a jump on several media outlets -- including The New York Times -- which were preparing stories on Matt and sexual misconduct.