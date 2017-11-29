Ivanka Trump's Jewelry Company Sued

Ivanka's Jewelry Company Sued You Took Our Jewelry and Stiffed Us!!!

Ivanka Trump's jewelry company is being sued for skipping out on its bills.

Raselli Franco, an Italian jeweler who manufactures and sells fine jewelry to retailers, claims he sold Ivanka Trump Fine Jewelry $56,833 in bling. Ivanka's company agreed to pay in 4 installments, but he says they have not paid $21,222.

Franco says he gave Ivanka's company an extension to pay the bill but got zilch.

Ivanka's company began paying a year ago but missed several payment deadlines.

We reached out to Ivanka's rep ... so far no word back.