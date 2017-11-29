Matt Lauer Told Katie On Camera ... 'Keep Bending Over, Nice View'

Matt Lauer Caught on Video Telling Katie Couric, 'Keep Bending Over, Nice View'

EXCLUSIVE

Matt Lauer creepily whispered to Katie Couric ... "Keep bending over like that. It's a nice view" -- and it happened on set, while cameras were rolling.

This all went down in October 2006, and it's a little bizarre how it got out to the public. The show had gone to commercial, but in at least one city, the local affiliate stayed on NBC's in-studio feed. Matt was seen sitting on the couch as Katie got mic'd up.

As she leaned over in front of him to grab scripts, you clearly hear Lauer say, "Pretty sweater. Keep bending over like that. It's a nice view."

Here's the thing ... NBC says the employee who came forward on Monday was the first complainant ever against Lauer at the network. However, this video makes it clear everyone in the control room -- including the executive producer -- could have heard Lauer's leering behavior toward Katie.

Also, remember in 2012 ... Katie told Andy Cohen that Matt pinched her ass a lot.