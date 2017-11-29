Tyron Woodley Nate Diaz Fight is Dead 'He's Scared, Homie'

Tyron Woodley Says Nate Diaz Fight is Dead, 'He's Scared, Homie'

EXCLUSIVE

Coulda been fun ... but Tyron Woodley says the potential fight with Nate Diaz at UFC 219 is officially dead.

"Nate Diaz is obviously scared, homie," Tyron said on the "The Hollywood Beatdown" show (subcribe on the TMZ Sports YouTube page).

Woodley previously said the UFC offered him the fight and he accepted -- and it was up to Nate to sign on the dotted line. But it didn't happen.

Woodley says Nate was asking for WAYYYYYY too much cash -- $15 mil -- and he ain't a $15 million fighter.

So, what's next? Tyron says he's got shoulder surgery on the horizon -- followed by a stint in a movie with some pretty big Hollywood stars ... which you'll hear all about when the full 'Beatdown' episode drops Friday morning.