Anthony Scaramucci Reconciles with Wife ... Divorce Dropped

Anthony Scaramucci and Wife Reconcile, Divorce Dropped

EXCLUSIVE

Anthony Scaramucci and his wife are giving marriage another try ... Deidre Ball has dropped her divorce petition.

Scaramucci tells TMZ they are "absolutely" back together. He says they are back living under the same roof.

You'll recall, Deidre, his wife of 3 years, filed to end the marriage last July. There were reports she was fed up with his D.C. ambitions. There were also rumblings of infidelity.

Ball filed when she was almost ready to give birth. They had a son in late July.

If D.C. was the reason for the split, that shouldn't be a worry anymore.