Drake What's in the Cup, Papi?

Drake Caught On Camera Pouring Drink at Raptors Game

Drake looked like a Degrassi High student who got busted by a teacher when he was caught sneakin' a drink at Wednesday night's Raptors game.

Yeah, it was a soft drink -- very soft ... looks like Perrier, but Drizzy hammed it up for the camera as he sat courtside in Toronto. The vid's actually gone viral with the Internet wondering what kinda drink he was hiding.

After the game Drake tried his hand at sports reporting, interviewing Kyle Lowry. Someone tell the new guy he's gotta share the mic with the athlete!