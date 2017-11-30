Jennifer Hudson Is Super Comfy Returning to Work During Custody Battle

Jennifer Hudson Back to Work and Super Comfy During Custody Battle

Jennifer Hudson is returning to work while still in the middle of the custody battle with David Otunga, and if nothing else ... she's determined to feel cozy.

J Hud was in Manchester Thursday, wearing big puffy slippers, sweats and a knitted hat. She's there to shoot her second season as a 'Voice UK' judge.

As we reported, Jennifer lifted the protective order against Otunga on Monday ... allowing him to have David Jr. while she's working overseas.

Don't let the comfortable look fool you ... Jennifer's still in a battle for her son.