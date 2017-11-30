Prince William Delivers Prince George's Christmas List to Santa

Prince William's now reduced to running errands for the other future King of England, although it's a very important one -- delivering Prince George's Christmas list to Jolly Ol' St. Nick!
Wills hit up Santa Thursday in Helsinki, Finland -- not too far from his North Pole HQ -- and handed him a very short list for the 4-year-old prince. It's a little hard to make out, but looks like all lil Geo wants is a police car.
It's unclear if he means a toy car, or the real deal.
One things's for sure. This look on Santa's face screams ... Can't YOU handle this one on your own, PRINCE?!!