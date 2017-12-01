French Montana NOT All the Way Up ... This Surfing Thing Is Hard, Bro!!!

French Montana Is a Rapper, Not a Surfer

This looks like French Montana's first attempt at surfing, and it's definitely unforgettable ... and we mean that in the funniest way possible.

French borrowed some dude's board down in Sydney, and tried like hell to catch a wave. We'll say this ... he did a great job at securing the leash around his ankle -- but after that it was totally comical.

We're guessing he'll find a better way to spend his next day off from his Australian tour -- but we hope not.

French, the idea is to stand UP on the board!