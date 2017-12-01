Jamie Foxx Does Stand-Up After 15-Year Hiatus

Jamie Foxx I'm Back On Stage After a Loooong Hiatus!!!

Jamie Foxx is back on stage ... and we got him!!!

Jamie dusted off the ol' stand-up mic Wednesday at HaHa Comedy Club in North Hollywood where he tried out a 10-minute set about his junk that had the crowd rolling. He said he was testing out material for his upcoming comedy tour.

We're told Jamie didn't plan on taking the stage ... he was actually there to support his buddies from Speedy N Friends comedy series on Roll Out Live, but the spirit moved him to jump on stage.

Jamie's last comedy special was released back in 2003, right around the time he started acting and producing music.